Advertisement
Hockey

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scores twice as Kings defeat Blackhawks to end losing streak

Chicago forward Sam Lafferty battles for the puck against Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot in front of Pheonix Copley.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty, left, battles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot for the pick in front of goaltender Pheonix Copley during the second period of the Kings’ 2-1 win Sunday.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
By Tim Cronin
Associated Press
Share
CHICAGO — 

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night.

Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season for Chicago, spoiling Copley’s shutout bid with 3:15 remaining. Petr Mrazek finished with 25 saves. The Blackhawks had won three straight and six of their previous seven.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) lies on the puck as left wing Samuel Fagemo (68) and defenseman Alexander Edler (2) scuffle with Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Hockey

Kings lose to Predators after giving up two goals in first 39 seconds

Goaltenders Pheonix Copley and Jonathan Quick struggle as the Kings allow the Nashville Predators to score three unanswered goals in the third period.

Anderson-Dolan had an open net for his rebound of Fiala’s shot 9:29 into the game, easily sending it past Mrazek to cap a 2-on-1 to put Los Angeles up 1-0.

The 23-year-old made it 2-0 at 6:07 of the second as his soft wrist shot from the left circle befuddled Mrazek as it went by his blocker.

Anderson-Dolan had his first two-goal game, and came in his 84th NHL games. They were the 11th and 12th of his career, further cementing his spot in the lineup after replacing the injured Brendan Lemieux in mid-November. Lemieux has since returned, but Anderson-Dolan’s two way play has kept him in the lineup.

Copley faced only three shots in the first period, and the Blackhawks barely picked up the pace thereafter, even with two power plays.

Up next for the Kings: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night to continue a six-game trip.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 19: Pheonix Copley #29 of the Los Angeles Kings protects the goal.

Hockey

Elliott: Soft goals and inconsistency — Kings’ goaltending woes threaten to derail season

Pheonix Copley has helped save the Kings’ season, but his struggles against the Dallas Stars expose the goaltending issues that are hampering the team.

Hockey
Advertisement