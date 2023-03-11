Kings suffer shootout loss to Predators as winning streak ends at five
Matt Duchene scored in the second round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators ended the Kings’ five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Duchene, who scored his 27th shootout goal in 71 chances, put a shot between Pheonix Copley’s legs for the only score in the tiebreaker.
Tommy Novak scored for the Predators, and Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.
Mikey Anderson had the Kings’ goal, and Copley stopped 30 shots.
Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault each scored twice as the Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.
Anderson opened the scoring at 9:32 of the first period when he took the pass from Gabriel Vilardi in the slot and beat Lankinen on his glove side with a snap shot. It was the defenseman’s fourth goal of the season and second in the last three games.
Nashville evened it on the power play with 55.2 seconds remaining in the first when Novak scored from high in the slot while Copley was being screened. The goal made Novak the sixth Nashville player with 10 or more goals this season.
It also was the Predators’ 10th power-play goal since Feb. 18, which is third in the NHL.
Nashville’s Philip Tomasino had the best opportunity in overtime but whiffed on the shot in front of the net.
Kings forward Kevin Fiala missed the game because of a lower-body injury. Fiala, who leads the Kings with 68 points, left Thursday’s game at Colorado after a knee-on-knee hit from Andrew Cogliano.
