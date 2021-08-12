How Fernando Valenzuela’s mound artistry inspired other artists | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 10

While Fernandomania energized Los Angeles, it also sparked the creativity of the city’s artistic community. Artist Barbara Carrasco celebrated the pitcher to her landmark mural “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective;” playwrights Richard Montoya and Judy Soo Hoo tapped into Valenzuela’s mystical powers in “Chavez Ravine” and “Sandi Koto of the San Gabriel Valley;” and musician Steve Wynn reflected on the pitcher and the frenzy surrounding him on “Fernando,” a song he penned for The Baseball Project.