Share
Sports

How Fernando Valenzuela’s mound artistry inspired other artists | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 10

By Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Mark E. PottsJessica Q. ChenSteve Saldivar
Share
While Fernandomania energized Los Angeles, it also sparked the creativity of the city’s artistic community. Artist Barbara Carrasco celebrated the pitcher to her landmark mural “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective;” playwrights Richard Montoya and Judy Soo Hoo tapped into Valenzuela’s mystical powers in “Chavez Ravine” and “Sandi Koto of the San Gabriel Valley;” and musician Steve Wynn reflected on the pitcher and the frenzy surrounding him on “Fernando,” a song he penned for The Baseball Project.
SportsDodgersVideos: LatestVideos: Sports
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”