Former Kings coach John Stevens is eager to get back in the NHL as assistant in Dallas

“I was a little bit surprised, because 13 games, it’s quite early, and I remember we played against Columbus and we won that game, so it caught me a little bit off guard,” Anze Kopitar said at the end of the season. “I can see why Blakey had to react. Was it too early? Maybe, but who am I to say what would happen if it didn’t change and what would have been if Johnny was still sitting here?”