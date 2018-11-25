Luff lets loose, but Kings can’t conquer Canucks in 4-2 loss

Tyler Motte scored a shorthanded empty-net goal for Vancouver, which played Friday. It speaks to the Kings that they’ve lost two of three during Luff’s scoring streak, and that they earlier broke their 0-for-16 power-play spell with Ilya Kovalchuk on the bench. The Kings instead put Anze Kopitar in Kovalchuk’s former left-point spot, and the first unit scored on Drew Doughty’s shot that found its way to the net with Dustin Brown blocking Markstrom at 7:23 of the second period.