Takeaways from the Kings’ 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers

Austin Wagner got significant time. Wagner played more than 12 minutes and got six shifts in the third period. That last part is notable because interim coach Willie Desjardins hasn’t been liberal in giving that late time to younger players. Wagner deserved more ice time after he scored the Kings’ only goal Thursday, a courtesy that was not extended to Matt Luff, who was promptly sent to the minors after he scored the only Kings goal in a two-game stretch.