New King Nikita Scherbak is 'enjoying every second' of being in L.A.

A first-round draft pick by the Montreal Canadiens, Scherbak, 22, was stunned by the waivers move. Montreal coach Claude Julien told reporters that Scherbak had a poor training camp and was sent to the minors to find his game but also noted that Montreal would have liked to keep him. Scherbak said he was not given a reason for the move but “it’s a fresh start and I’m excited because I have so many people to prove wrong again.”