Up next for the Kings: Saturday vs. Chicago

Update: The Kings, with five games left in the season, are five points ahead of the Ottawa Senators as the teams are in contention to get the No. 1 draft pick — although Ottawa’s selection goes to the Colorado Avalanche. Anze Kopitar will play in his 999th regular-season game. Jonathan Quick on Thursday played in his 600th game. Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat, 21, became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach 40 goals, surpassing Steve Larmer. The Kings won the first two matchups this season. They were off Friday after three games in four nights.