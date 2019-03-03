What we learned from the Kings’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks

It’s not so long ago in human years that the Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks dominated the NHL. The Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and the Kings prevailed in 2012 and 2014. The Blackhawks beat the then-defending-champion Kings to win the West in 2013, and the Kings returned the favor in 2014 on the way to winning the Cup. But in hockey years, with the NHL having veered so strongly toward youth and speed and neither team able to keep up, those triumphs might as well have happened a century ago. Both will miss the playoffs this season and deservedly so.