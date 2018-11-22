What we learned from the Kings' 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche

The Kings have fired their coach and traded an important player, Tanner Pearson, who has two goals for Pittsburgh since being dealt for Carl Hagelin. What do they do now? “I don’t even know what to say really to that. It’s just a frustrating time,” Doughty said. “I take it all personal because I’m the guy that needs to get us out of this and I’m doing everything, or I’m trying to do everything I can, and maybe sometimes that’s too much and it’s going backward on me. It’s a frustrating time and we need to get out of it and we need to get out of it now. We’ve said that for weeks. But I don’t know what to say anymore, honestly. Sorry.”