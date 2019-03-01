What we learned from the Kings’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars

Also, Walker’s assist was his fifth this season in 27 games. “I thought overall it was pretty good,” Walker said of the Kings’ performance in the always-tricky first game at home after a long trip. “We led most of the game. It’s frustrating to lose it in the third. It seems like that’s a common trend right now, but I think we are just trying to focus on structure as much as we could, and attention to detail. Special teams were good tonight and I think overall it was good. We just have to find a way to bear down in the third and shut it down and make sure we get the win.”