Angels’ no-hitter tribute to Tyler Skaggs is an absolute gem

Inside the stadium, Andrew Heaney and Mike Trout carried out a framed Skaggs jersey on an easel and deposited it behind the mound, and a 45-second moment of silence was observed. Skaggs’ mother Debbie used her index finger to etch her son’s initials in the dirt before she threw a first-pitch strike to Heaney. Trout, who had worn Skaggs’ 45 in the All- Star Game last week, hit a home run in his first at-bat that was measured at 454 — yes, 45 again — feet. As Trout trotted around the bases he appeared to look up at the suite where Skaggs’ mother, wife Carli, stepfather and stepbrother were watching.