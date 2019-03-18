David Fletcher has a pair of hits but Angels lose 6-2 to the Padres

ON THE MOUND: Starting pitcher Matt Harvey held the Padres to two runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts. He made several 95-mph pitches and struck out Manny Machado in three throws. “I thought that was his best outing this spring,” Ausmus said. … Cam Bedrosian and Jake Jewell each held the Padres to one hit in one inning, while Dan Jennings gave up two runs in 2/3 of an inning.