David Fletcher has a pair of hits but Angels lose 6-2 to the Padres

The San Diego Padres defeated the Angels 6-2 on Sunday at Peoria Sports Complex. With the loss, the Angels fell to 11-11-4 in the Cactus League.
AT THE PLATE: David Fletcher was the only Angels batter with a multihit performance, going two for four with one run scored. … Peter Bourjos went hitless in four at-bats, with three strikeouts, continuing a recent rough patch. “He’s having a little strikeout streak going, so,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But he’ll be fine. We’re not overly concerned.” … The Angels finished the game with seven hits, nine strikeouts and two runs, both scored in the first inning.
ON THE MOUND: Starting pitcher Matt Harvey held the Padres to two runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts. He made several 95-mph pitches and struck out Manny Machado in three throws. “I thought that was his best outing this spring,” Ausmus said. … Cam Bedrosian and Jake Jewell each held the Padres to one hit in one inning, while Dan Jennings gave up two runs in 2/3 of an inning.
EXTRA BASES: In Harvey’s locker Sunday morning, he found an unpleasant surprise — a Duke jersey. It was a gift to Harvey, a North Carolina graduate, from Mike Trout, a Duke fan. Another royal blue jersey hung on a wire hanger in Trout’s locker, with “Trout” printed across the back. “That’s the last thing I’d want to wear,” Harvey said of the jersey. … Trout, Justin Upton, Albert Pujols and Andreelton Simmons played in a minor league game Sunday. The highlight was a double from Pujols. He, Simmons and Upton each recorded one hit.
UP NEXT: The Angels have the day off Monday, then face the Rockies on Tuesday for a 6:10 p.m. matchup in Tempe Diablo Stadium.