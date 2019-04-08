Advertisement

Antonio Brown slams JuJu Smith-Schuster, who says: Nice ego

By
Apr 08, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Antonio Brown slams JuJu Smith-Schuster, who says: Nice ego
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown at a March 13 news conference in Alameda. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Antonio Brown appears to be burning some bridges on his way out of Pittsburgh.

The Pro Bowl receiver got what he wanted this offseason — a trade from the Steelers and a big contract from the Oakland Raiders — but he just can’t seem to leave his former team or teammates alone. His latest target is fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who broke Brown’s five-year streak as the Steelers’ leading receiver last season.

Advertisement

When someone on Twitter tagged Brown in a tweet that referenced the selection of Smith-Schuster as the Steelers’ 2018 MVP, Brown responded by bringing up Smith-Schuster’s fumble at the end of a key December game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Boy fumbled [away] the whole post season in the biggest game of the year,” Brown tweeted Sunday. “Everyone went blind [too] busy making guys famous not enough reality these days.”

Smith-Schuster reacted the same day with two tweets of his own.

“All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league, Smith-Schuster tweeted. “I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?

“Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement