Antonio Brown slams JuJu Smith-Schuster, who says: Nice ego

Antonio Brown appears to be burning some bridges on his way out of Pittsburgh.
The Pro Bowl receiver got what he wanted this offseason — a trade from the Steelers and a big contract from the Oakland Raiders — but he just can’t seem to leave his former team or teammates alone. His latest target is fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who broke Brown’s five-year streak as the Steelers’ leading receiver last season.
When someone on Twitter tagged Brown in a tweet that referenced the selection of Smith-Schuster as the Steelers’ 2018 MVP, Brown responded by bringing up Smith-Schuster’s fumble at the end of a key December game against the New Orleans Saints.
“Boy fumbled [away] the whole post season in the biggest game of the year,” Brown tweeted Sunday. “Everyone went blind [too] busy making guys famous not enough reality these days.”
Smith-Schuster reacted the same day with two tweets of his own.
“All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league, Smith-Schuster tweeted. “I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?
“Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh.”