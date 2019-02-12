Antonio Brown asks Steelers for trade, tells fans it’s ‘time to move on’

Brown was a sixth-round draft pick for the Steelers in 2010. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2014 and 2015, and his 15 receiving touchdowns were the best in the NFL in 2018. He was the Steelers’ leading receiver from 2013 to 2017, but his 1,297 yards in 2018 were second to teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 1,426.