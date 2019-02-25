'Last Chance U' coach resigns after Hitler text allegedly sent to German player

Independence Community College football coach Jason Brown announced his resignation Sunday after a local newspaper reported he sent a German player a text message that stated, “I am your new Hitler.”
Brown and his team from Independence, Kan., were highlighted on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Last Chance U” and had already been filmed for the upcoming fourth season as well. Brown’s brash approach to coaching was prominently featured on the series.
Still, the text message he is accused of sending to freshman Alexandros Alexiou may have crossed the line.
In it, Brown allegedly refers to Alexiou, “u German ...” using an expletive, and gives him a hard time about not hanging a poster as instructed. “I’m your new Hitler,” Brown allegedly wrote, “figure out your life.”
Shortly after, Brown allegedly texted Alexiou to tell him he had been cut from the team and that his scholarship had been removed. Alexiou, who later posted screenshots of the texts on social media, told the Montgomery County Chronicle that he has since learned his scholarship remains in place.
ICC President Dan Barwick said Thursday in a statement to KOAM-Fox 14: “Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time."
Brown tweeted his resignation three days later, with no mention of the allegations against him.
“Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here,” Brown wrote. “More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do may job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment.”