Corruption case against USC’s Tony Bland shows what government had — and didn’t

Two months later, FBI agents arrested Bland, then USC's associate head coach, and nine other men after a two-year probe into college basketball corruption. During a televised news conference, Joon Kim, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, warned would-be cheaters that "we have your playbook" and suggested they come clean because "it's better for you to be calling us than for us to be calling you." Subpoenas were issued to major universities, big-name coaches and shoe companies. Authorities set up a tip line. Coaches not publicly linked to the probe retained lawyers. They wondered where the FBI would strike next.