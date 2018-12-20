Former USC assistant coach Tony Bland agrees to plea deal in college basketball bribery case

Former USC associate head coach Tony Bland agreed to a plea bargain Thursday in the wide-ranging federal investigation into college basketball bribery and corruption.
Bland’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, confirmed the deal to the Los Angeles Times.
A person familiar with the arrangement between Bland and prosecutors in U.S. District Court in New York told The Times the former coach is expected to receive probation.
Further details of the plea bargain weren’t immediately available.
FBI agents arrested Bland, the top assistant for USC Coach Andy Enfield, almost 15 months ago. The school fired Bland in January.
Prosecutors alleged Bland accepted a $13,000 bribe in exchange for steering USC players to use a sports management company and financial advisor when they turned professional. The prosecutors also accused Bland of directing a combined $9,000 in payments to associates of USC player De’Anthony Melton and recruit Taeshon Cherry.
Bland was indicted on four felony counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, mail fraud conspiracy and violating the Travel Act.
Christian Dawkins, the would-be chief executive of the sports management company; former Arizona assistant Book Richardson; former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans and Adidas employee Merl Code have also been charged in the matter. The four men have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is scheduled for April.