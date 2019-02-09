Top 25: Michigan tops Wisconsin, UNC holds off Miami and Clemson upsets Virginia Tech

Jon Teske had 17 points and 12 rebounds, holding his own inside against Ethan Happ, and Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lift No. 7 Michigan over No. 19 Wisconsin 61-52 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Big Ten-leading Wolverines (22-2, 11-2) avenged one of their only losses this season despite going 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the second half. Michigan led 51-50 in a tight defensive struggle before pulling away with eight straight points.
Happ had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin, but the Badgers (17-7, 9-4) had their six-game winning streak snapped. That run began with a 64-54 win over then-undefeated Michigan last month.
Happ had 26 points and 10 rebounds in that game, and it looked like he was headed to a similar output. He dominated early and had 14 points by halftime, but the 7-foot-1 Teske began containing him, and Happ picked up a crucial third foul early in the second half.
Wisconsin hung around until late, before Matthews put Michigan up 55-50 with a shot from the baseline. He then beat the shot clock with another jumper, making it 57-50 with 23.8 seconds to go.
at No. 8 North Carolina 88, Miami 85 (OT): Kenny Williams made the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:08 left in overtime to help the Tar Heels turn back the Hurricanes’ upset bid.
Freshman Coby White matched his season high with 33 points for the Tar Heels (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived a wild finish filled with big shots by both teams. UNC forced overtime on Luke Maye's three-pointer with 10.2 seconds left, then got two critical free throws from Cameron Johnson with 12.3 seconds left in the extra period to cling to a three-point lead.
Miami had a final chance to tie it after a timeout, but White poked the ball loose from Chris Lykes, and Williams dove on the floor to recover the ball for a game-sealing turnover.
Lykes had his own huge game for the Hurricanes (10-13, 2-9), scoring 19 of his 27 points with five three-pointers after halftime.
at Clemson 59, No. 11 Virginia Tech 51: Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with a career-best five three-pointers and the Tigers earned their fourth straight victory.
The Hokies (18-5, 7-4 ACC) made just one field goal in the final 8:33 in losing consecutive games for the first time this season.
The Tigers (15-8, 5-5) were ranked when the season began but were written off by many when they opened ACC play at 1-5. Clemson is finally looking like the team that surprised many when it reached the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 last March.
at No. 13 Kansas 84, Oklahoma State 72: Dedric Lawson scored 25 points, Ochai Agbaji sank five three-pointers and had 23 points, and the Jayhawks shrugged off a slow start to beat the Cowboys.
Devon Dotson added 18 points while Mitch Lightfoot provided a big lift off the bench for the Jayhawks (18-6, 7-4 Big 12), who were playing their first game without starting guard Lagerald Vick. He left the team earlier in the week to deal with personal issues.
Oklahoma State (9-14, 2-8) played Kansas to a draw in the first half before Lawson, Agbaji and the rest of the Jayhawks caught fire. The Cowboys' own depth issues surfaced when Cameron McGriff got into foul trouble, allowing the Jayhawks to slowly draw away late. McGriff finished with 22 points before fouling out. Lindy Waters added 13 for Oklahoma State.