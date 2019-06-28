Cookie Monster sings ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ at Wrigley Field

C is for cookie.
Cookie Monster has spent the last half century telling us that’s good enough for him.
But the voracious, googly-eyed, furry, blue Muppet from “Sesame Street” switched things up a bit Thursday during the seventh-inning stretch of the Atlanta Braves-Chicago Cubs game.
“Today, C is for Cubbies!” he bellowed before leading the Wrigley Field crowd in a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Cookie Monster, who told Chicago’s WGN-TV Channel 9 the next morning that he’s a longtime Cubs fan, was clearly excited to be at Wrigley, as can be seen on social media. (Yes, Cookie Monster has a Twitter account.)
And he took his singing gig seriously, taking the time to rehearse with organist Gary Pressy before the game.
Finally, the big moment came. And he nailed it, adding “Let’s get some cookies!” — an homage to the late sportscaster Harry Caray, who used to proclaim, “Let’s get some runs!” during the seventh-inning stretch.
“Me had a blast,” he told WGN the next morning. “Me not want it to end.”
The Chicago appearances were part of 10-city tour involving Cookie Monster and other beloved “Sesame Street” characters to help celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. (Here’s Big Bird waving a Terrible Towel in Pittsburgh and hanging out at Yankee Stadium.) The road trip is scheduled to make an L.A. stop in August.