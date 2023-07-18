Advertisement
Work hard, play ball: Wiz Khalifa does shrooms, throws first pitch at Pirates game

Wiz Khalifa holds a microphone close to his neck while wearing dark sunglasses.
Wiz Khalifa threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game Monday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Wiz Khalifa combined one of his favorite pastimes with America’s favorite pastime while throwing the first pitch at Monday’s baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Pittsburgh rapper, whose legal name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was tripping on psychedelic mushrooms when he did the honors of tossing the ball across the plate at PNC Park. And honestly, some sober first-pitchers should be taking notes.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” the “Work Hard, Play Hard” hitmaker tweeted Monday.

In footage from the game, Khalifa can be seen smiling and waving to the crowd from the pitcher’s mound before winding up and lobbing the ball to the catcher — on a bounce. The Grammy-nominated musician proudly wore Pirates colors — black and yellow, of course — while representing his hometown at the ballgame.

“Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy,” Khalifa later confirmed.

The Pirates ended up losing the game, 11-0, but Khalifa appeared to have a great time. After throwing the first pitch, the “Young, Wild & Free” artist returned to his seat and tweeted a photo of a bag of Cracker Jack with the caption, “F— yea.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

