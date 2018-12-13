Stephen Curry shames us for thinking he really didn't believe people have been to the moon

Stephen Curry said publicly that he didn’t believe humans have ever been to the moon, but apparently we’re the “stupid” ones.
The Golden State Warriors superstar told ESPN on Wednesday “obviously I was joking” when he made the assertion on a podcast that went live on Monday and that he spent the next two days “silently protesting” everyone’s stupidity for thinking he meant what he said.
“Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast,” Curry said. “[Then] I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake-moon-landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.”
Curry appeared as a guest on the Dec. 9 episode of the Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast. In the middle of a wide-ranging discussion, the two-time NBA MVP threw out the following question:
"We ever been to the moon?"
Some of the others on the podcast immediately answered, “No.”
Curry responded: "They're going to come get us, I don't think so either. Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies."
Curry’s comments garnered the attention of NASA, which invited the two-time NBA MVP to visit the Johnson Space Center in Houston and see evidence of multiple lunar landings.
“I am definitely going to take [NASA] up on their offer,” Curry told ESPN. “I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years. And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power. For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe.”