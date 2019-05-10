Dennis Rodman denies taking part in alleged clothing heist in Newport Beach

Dennis Rodman has denied a report that he and his companions allegedly stole more than $500 in clothing from an upscale yoga studio in Newport Beach earlier this week. “They gave us the clothes,” the Hall of Fame basketball player told TMZ on Thursday.
According to multiple media reports, the owner of Vibes Hot Yoga filed a report with the Newport Beach Police Department after Rodman and three others allegedly made off with multiple clothing items. The police department confirmed to TMZ that there’s an active investigation into the matter.
In a surveillance video posted online by TMZ, one of Rodman’s companions can be seen stuffing items into her purse. The studio owner has accused Rodman of purposely distracting employees during the alleged heist, but the five-time NBA champion said he had asked the owner if the group could have some gifts.
“He said, ‘Dennis, get anything you want,’” Rodman told KCBS-TV News. “I said, ‘OK, great.’”
Asked why the owner would file a police report if the items were meant to be gifts, Rodman told TMZ the studio was looking for “publicity.”
Rodman is on probation after pleading guilty last year to two misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations of drunk driving.