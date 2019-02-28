Dodgers beat Athletics 5-3 in spring-training game

The Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday at Mesa, Ariz. They are 4-1 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: Top prospect Alex Verdugo, who is competing with Joc Pederson for the left-field job, singled twice in three at-bats and scored from first base with a heads-up baserunning play in the first inning, breaking for home when left fielder Robbie Grossman threw to second base on Ezequiel Carrera’s hit.
Enrique Hernandez drove in a run with a first-inning single to center field. The Dodgers scored three times in the ninth on Cristian Santana’s double, Rocky Gale’s triple, DJ Peters’ sacrifice fly and Kyle Garlick’s double.
Catcher Austin Barnes had a rough day, grounding into a double play in the first inning, striking out swinging against Joakim Soria in the third and striking out looking against Lou Trivino in the fifth.
ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Daniel Corcino replaced starter Julio Urias and walked three batters over two scoreless innings, escaping a bases-loaded, two-out jam with a strikeout of Chris Herrmann in the second inning.
Joe Broussard gave up a run on doubles to Mark Canha and Chad Pinder in the fourth. Adam McCreery, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound left-hander, induced three ground-ball outs in the fifth, and right-hander Parker Curry gave up one hit in two scoreless innings. Michael Johnson gave up a two-run home run to Nick Hundley in the ninth.
EXTRA BASES: New setup man Joe Kelly, who signed a three-year, $25-million deal after helping Boston beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, is scheduled to make his spring debut Thursday. Relievers Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields, each slowed by shoulder injuries last season, are also scheduled to pitch. … Among the spectators was former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 91, who departed in the sixth inning via golf cart. … The Dodgers put a new spin on the Peter — or Peder — Principle in the fourth inning when they fielded an outfield of Pederson in left, Peters in center and Shane Peterson in right. Jake Peter replaced Hernandez at second base in the bottom of the fifth.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will host Colorado at Camelback Ranch at noon PST on Thursday. Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to start against Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis. Radio: 570.