Dodgers beat Athletics 5-3 in spring-training game

EXTRA BASES: New setup man Joe Kelly, who signed a three-year, $25-million deal after helping Boston beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, is scheduled to make his spring debut Thursday. Relievers Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields, each slowed by shoulder injuries last season, are also scheduled to pitch. … Among the spectators was former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 91, who departed in the sixth inning via golf cart. … The Dodgers put a new spin on the Peter — or Peder — Principle in the fourth inning when they fielded an outfield of Pederson in left, Peters in center and Shane Peterson in right. Jake Peter replaced Hernandez at second base in the bottom of the fifth.