Frank Carroll's impact on figure skating continues in retirement

Fratianne was his first Olympian in 1976, and she was favored to win in 1980. She was a much better skater than East Germany’s Anett Poetzsch, but Poetzsch built a huge lead in the compulsory figures phase, in which skaters traced patterns to demonstrate their control. Amid rumors of political deals among the judges, Fratianne finished second. “That was a really bad thing that happened in my life. I wanted to just not teach anymore,” Carroll said. “And then the next year I was at the junior world championship with Tiffany Chin and she won and Chuck DeMore, the president of U.S. Figure Skating, came up to me and said, ‘I thought you were quitting!’ ”