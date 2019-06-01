Gennady Golovkin seeks Sept. 14 rematch with Canelo Alvarez, just not in Las Vegas

The fight will be Golovkin’s fourth at Madison Square Garden, his sixth including The Theater at Madison Square Garden. While New York has been his home away from home as a boxer, Los Angeles has been his actual home since he moved to the United States five years ago, with Big Bear serving as the site of his training camp. Golovkin lives in Santa Monica with his wife, Alina, and their two children, who were both born in L.A. Golovkin’s son, Vadim, is in grade school and loves playing hockey for the Junior Kings. Golovkin admits he's just a regular "hockey dad" when he’s not training for a fight, often showing up to games and practices with doughnuts for the kids.