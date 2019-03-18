Haloti Ngata announces his NFL retirement from the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro

View this post on Instagram

Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it. 💪🏽 #kissestotheskyformomanddad @ravens @detroitlionsnfl @philadelphiaeagles