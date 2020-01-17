Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes bids the team farewell

UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes intercepts a pass intended for Sooners receiver Marquise Brown during a game Sept. 14 at the Rose Bowl.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
4:49 PM
Darnay Holmes has played his last game for UCLA.

The junior cornerback on Friday announced he was leaving via Twitter, saying he was moving on “to the next stage in my career.” Holmes didn’t specify whether he was leaving for the NFL draft or entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, though he is widely considered a strong pro prospect who was hindered last season by an ankle injury.

Holmes previously accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 25 while preserving his option not to play if he decided to return to college for his senior year. The Senior Bowl is a showcase for seniors and junior graduates who want to be evaluated by NFL scouts.

Holmes led UCLA in interceptions during each of his three seasons and finished his Bruins career with eight interceptions, 28 pass defenses and 121 tackles.

He missed the first two games last season with an ankle injury. Holmes had two interceptions and became an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection by the conference’s coaches for the second consecutive season.

Holmes also returned kickoffs, bringing one back 93 yards for a touchdown against Stanford in 2018.

Ben Bolch
