Golf viewers will likely miss Johnny Miller telling it like it is

► Fox Sports’ promotion of Brad Zager as executive producer and head of production and operations starting Feb. 1 — basically making him responsible for the look, sound and editorial content of game broadcasts — should be a lesson about perseverance in the sports TV business. Zager started as a production assistant intern on pre-game shows for the Lakers and Dodgers in the late ’90s. He produced Dodgers games with Vin Scully on Prime Ticket long before his 30th birthday. He never went to college, except for a few classes at Santa Monica College. “I tell everyone now that I went to Fox Sports Net University,” the Detroit native has said. “If ever there was a story of all the pieces falling into place, it's this one.” As Fox Sports rearranges its management team in the wake of shedding its regional sports networks, Zager replaces John Entz, who had been overseeing live sports for the last seven years.