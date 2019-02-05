It's no surprise that the Anthony Davis trade talks were going to hit an impasse

By telling the Pelicans that Davis would be open to long-term deals with only the Lakers, Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, he essentially limited the trade market to four teams, presumably because they would offer more for Davis than any team that would have him only through next season, at the end of which he becomes a free agent. What should be noted is how the Lakers are positioned to offer the best deal of any of those four teams.