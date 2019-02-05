It's no surprise that the Anthony Davis trade talks were going to hit an impasse

So the Lakers are out of the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.
Of course they are.
With so much at stake for both the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, this couldn’t possibly be a painless negotiation. An impasse like this had to be expected.
That doesn’t mean the Lakers won’t acquire Davis by the trade deadline at noon Pacific time on Thursday.
This is what happens in trade talks.
Teams posture. They make outrageous demands. And, sometimes, they back down from their requests and compromise.
That could certainly happen here.
The Lakers are offering the Pelicans an eye-opening package in exchange for Davis, at least in the number of players and draft picks they appeared willing to send.
Their latest proposal included Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round draft picks, according to Times reporter Brad Turner. They also offered to provide the Pelicans with salary relief by acquiring Solomon Hill.
More than Davis is at stake for the Lakers.
What the team will learn in the coming days is the extent of LeBron James’ influence. The potential blockbuster trade has his fingerprints all over it, even though he claims to be focused on nothing more than the Lakers’ next game.
The possibility of Davis moving to the Lakers has been the subjects of wide speculation since he signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who is also James’ agent.
Paul masterminded the potential deal, first by informing the Pelicans in late January that Davis wouldn’t sign a contract extension with them and wanted to be traded, then by informing them of the teams he would consider as his destination.
By telling the Pelicans that Davis would be open to long-term deals with only the Lakers, Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, he essentially limited the trade market to four teams, presumably because they would offer more for Davis than any team that would have him only through next season, at the end of which he becomes a free agent. What should be noted is how the Lakers are positioned to offer the best deal of any of those four teams.
So it’s more than the thoughts of the Lakers and Pelicans that count here. Those of Davis, James and Paul matter too.
That won’t sit well with anyone. Pelicans officials would only be human by pushing back, as they are now.
Except this is the NBA. Players have power and it would be naïve of the Pelicans to think they can force Davis into a situation he doesn’t want.
So, yes, it’s entirely possible the Pelicans wait until after the season and hope Davis has a change of heart that allows them to strike a better deal on the summer market. But it’s just as likely that team officials change their mind by Thursday and Davis is wearing purple and gold by the end of the week.