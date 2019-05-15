Lakers should take that No. 4 draft pick and trade it

They probably will look first at New Orleans and Anthony Davis — again — but don’t count on it. Even if Davis might be even more intent on leaving a franchise that will soon be officially rebuilding around certain No. 1 pick Williamson, indications are that the Pelicans will never trade him to the Lakers. They’re telling people that if they absolutely must trade him, they don’t want to send him to the Western Conference and certainly not to the Lakers after all the trouble that James’ and Davis’ agent Rich Paul caused them this season.