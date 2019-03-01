Letters: Another big one gets away from L.A.

If baseball history has shown us anything, it’s that 10-year player contracts just aren’t good business. They don’t work. Going back to pitcher Wayne Garland in the 1970s, to more recently the likes of ARod, Albert Pujols, and Robinson Cano, none of these contracts have had positive results for their respective teams. So with the Padres and Phillies signing Machado and Harper to 10-year contracts, only time will tell if history will repeat itself. And would you really want your team to dish out over $300 million to a couple of prima donnas?