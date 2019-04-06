Letters: Don't blame LeBron James for all the Lakers' ills

I’m a career Marine. When I attended my first ever World Series game last year (I’m 61), a tremendous thrill, due to the generosity of my wife and children. I came to the game on crutches. As it is customary to wear the colors of your favorite team to the game, I wore my Marine Corps cap and shirt. As I hobbled up to my seat, already thrilled and excited, Dodgers fans by the dozen came up to me to thank me for my service. But that was not all. I could not get up from my seat without a fuss by the fans. When I entered an aisle, the aisle was cleared of fans and stadium workers alike, not by security personal, but by Dodger fans. They insisted I pass unimpeded. People that didn’t realize what was happening were scolded (which I must say embarrassed me) for not quickly complying. Fans shook my hand, wished me well, surrendered their place in line, and generally treated me as if they could not think of a more important thing that a man could do with his life than serve in the Marine Corps. I was moved to the point of tears.