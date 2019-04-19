Letters: Are you jumping on the Clippers bandwagon yet?

When Tiger Woods began his fabled career I was a big fan. But after years of watching him bang clubs in anger, curse after errant shots and an ongoing rudeness to his fan base, I decided to abandon ship. Then came of course scandals and a debilitating back condition that seemingly sealed his fall from grace. And although I respected the formidable odds he faced in returning to prominence in the game, I also knew that it was still basically an ego-driven journey. But as the events of last Sunday began to unfold I found myself rooting for him. So much so that at the end I was fighting back tears of emotion. It was then I realized that what I was experiencing was not just the redemption of Tiger Woods but the redemptive power of sports.