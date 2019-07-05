Letters: Death of Tyler Skaggs is a huge loss for the Angels

The first and second pages of Thursday’s sports section say it all about what makes America great on the Fourth of July. Megan Rapinoe has the world at her feet and shamefully refuses to properly recognize the national anthem, while Lou Gehrig is shown giving his "luckiest man" speech while wasting away from of a horrible disease. I understand freedom of speech but I do not want Rapinoe representing me. The good news is that the soccer player will be forgotten in a week and Lou Gehrig's appreciation for all that he had will be with us forever.