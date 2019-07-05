Letters: Death of Tyler Skaggs is a huge loss for the Angels

Death claimed Tyler Skaggs this week. His family, friends, and all those who knew him mourn his loss. The feeling of emptiness can be overwhelming and never seems to go away.
All grieve in their own way. For the family, as well as with every member of the Angels organization, Tyler’s loss is a terrible and heartbreaking blow that was neither expected, deserved or understood. His is a loss that can’t be accepted no matter what the cause.
I never met the young man and only saw, and knew him as a pitcher for the Angels. I sincerely offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to his wife Carli, his parents, and the entire Angels organization.
Frank Tierheimer
Cerritos
::
Tyler Skaggs is sadly the latest to follow in the tragic circle in Angels history. Lyman Bostock, Donnie Moore, and Nick Adenhart have all left us way too soon.
The “27 Club” has such famous members with singers Hendrix, Morrison, Cobain, Robert Johnson, Janis Joplin, and Bostock as well. Tyler Skaggs is the latest to join this club. His greatness as a person seemingly reached more epic proportions than his exploits on the field. RIP, Tyler. You will be missed forever.
Craig London
Encino
::
I was going to write a letter praising Tyler Skaggs for his competitive fire while criticizing his manager for not sticking with him longer.
Such criticism seems awfully trivial now. Sadly that fire is gone but it is not forgotten. Thank you, Tyler, for representing my team so well.
Ron Reeve
Glendora
The Kawhait goes on
In the light of the "Kawhi Khronicles," I am flabbergasted that Carly Simon's "Anticipation" isn't trending, going viral or receiving citywide airplay on Top-40/sports talk radio.
Mark J. Featherstone
Windsor Hills
::
Kawhi Leonard’s theme song must be “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2.
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
::
Anthony Davis said in his exclusive interview with The Times, “Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever...I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.”
Although quite a morally uplifting statement, it was ironic that that interview was to promote the “NBA 2K20” video game.
Jack Saltzberg
Valley Village
::
Why, exactly, did the NBA not allow a trade that would have brought Chris Paul to the Lakers? Were they afraid that would make them unbeatable? Now the superstars get to decide where they will play with no league oversight.
Dave Thoma
Ventura
::
“None of this is about me”, says Mr. Buhaj in his front-page article all about Mr. Buhaj and the Kawhi Leonard billboards. Welcome to L.A., Mr. Buhaj, where “jewelry” and “ancient history” are prized much more highly than your self-serving, minor league, Mickey Mouse mind can imagine. Ancient history? Championship glory has nothing to do with digital smoke and mirrors. To the victor go the spoils, Mr. Buhaj. Winter is Coming.
William David Stone
Beverly Hills
Hot team
As I watched the Arizona Diamondbacks relievers toss five consecutive two-out walks to hand the Dodgers a win, I soon realized that Mike Butcher was their pitching coach and that mystery was clarified.
Gary Grayson
Ventura
::
Tommy Lasorda used to say, “No matter how good you are, you’re gonna lose one-third of your games. And, no matter how bad you are, you’re gonna win one-third of your games.”
Right now, the Dodgers are winning every one of those games.
Rick Gombar
Hollywood Hills
On the world stage
Kudos to Megan Rapinoe for her out and proud demeanor and her fierce play for our country in the Women’s World Cup. And kudos to her other out teammates and those also out in the WNBA. These women not only rock with their honesty but also with their fashion. They put male athletes to shame. #Rapinoe2020.
Jm Bagley
Los Angeles
::
As Edward R. Murrow said, “We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. When the loyal opposition dies, …the soul of American dies with it.” Make no mistake, those such as Megan Rapinoe who have the courage to peacefully protest represent the soul of America.
Dave Sanderson
La Canada
::
The first and second pages of Thursday’s sports section say it all about what makes America great on the Fourth of July. Megan Rapinoe has the world at her feet and shamefully refuses to properly recognize the national anthem, while Lou Gehrig is shown giving his "luckiest man" speech while wasting away from of a horrible disease. I understand freedom of speech but I do not want Rapinoe representing me. The good news is that the soccer player will be forgotten in a week and Lou Gehrig's appreciation for all that he had will be with us forever.
John M.Clark
Saugus
Father of the year?
Does Charles Reilly (Letters, June 29) really think that LaVar Ball has been a good parent? The father who deprived two of his sons of their college eligibility and the chance to develop into the best basketball players they could be, instead sending them off to play in Lithuania and putting targets on their backs? Sorry, but good parents think of their children’s best interests and not their own self-promotion.
Edward A. Ruttenberg
Rancho Palos Verdes
Nine years to go
Here’s some good news and better news. Mayor Garcetti says that the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will turn a $1-billion profit. That is certainly good news, but the better news is that thankfully Garcetti will be out of office by then and not be able to screw this projection up.
Richard Whorton
Studio City
Lucky days
Houston Mitchell’s July 4 Morning Briefing was something every American should read and copy. It speaks to the soul of our country. I have progressive MS and have been reduced to a quadriplegic. I too feel I’m the luckiest person, having seen what I’ve seen.
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
Take your pick
On one hand we have Anthony Davis, who's never done anything but proclaims himself one of the greatest of all time, and on the other we have teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff, whose teachers mostly had no idea that she plays tennis. I'll root for the latter.
Marty Foster
San Francisco
::
