Long Beach Grand Prix gave me a once-in-a-lifetime experience I couldn't resist

“I want energy in the building,” Ballmer said at the CAA World Congress of Sports. “We need the best theater we can build. We want a tighter bowl. There’s going to be no hockey in our building. We’re not trying to get a hockey team so it will be designed for basketball with an intense, noisy, home court advantage. I like Utah quite a bit. It’s very condensed and very noisy. The closer you can get, the more you can feed the energy. Fans feed fans and fans feed the team. That’s what we want to do.”