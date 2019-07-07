Advertisement

Matthew Wolff sinks eagle on final hole to earn first PGA win

By Associated Press
Jul 07, 2019 | 4:00 PM
| Blaine, Minn.
Matthew Wolff celebrates after making an eagle putt on the 18th green to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., on Sunday. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21-under par on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.

The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker. He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet. As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize.

DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead.

