Matthew Wolff sinks eagle on final hole to earn first PGA win

The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker. He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet. As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize.