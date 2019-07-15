Sparks Nneka Ogwumike named a WNBA All-Star game reserve

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has been selected to play in her sixth WNBA All-Star game, the league announced Monday. Ogwumike was voted as a reserve for the July 27 game in Las Vegas.
She will join teammate Chelsea Gray, who was named a WNBA All-Star starter July 11. Ogwumike and Gray have been the most consistent players for the Sparks this season, as the team has dealt with injuries to Candace Parker, Alana Beard, Maria Vadeeva and Alexis Jones.
A former league MVP, Ogwumike is averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. She is third in the league in rebounding, fifth in steals (1.9) and 10th in scoring.
For the week ending on July 14, she was named WNBA Player of the Week, averaging 18 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.67 steals, including 22 points against the Indiana Fever and 17 points in an overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Ogwumike is joined by front court reserves DeWanna Bonner, Tina Charles, Candice Dupree, Sylvia Fowles and Alyssa Thomas.
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson will serve as team captains and build rosters from the players voted as starters and reserves.