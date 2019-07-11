Sparks guard Chelsea Gray selected to third WNBA All-Star game

Sparks guard Chelsea Gray has been selected to play in her third consecutive WNBA All-Star game, the league announced Thursday. Gray has been voted into the starting lineup for the July 27 game in Las Vegas.
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne will be one of the captains who will choose a team. Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson will be the other captain.
Sparks forward Candace Parker was a captain last year and her squad defeated the team selected by Delle Donne, who was the leading vote-getter this summer.
Gray and the other vote-getters in the top 10 will be in the pool of starters selected by the captains. The other guards are Jewell Loyd of Seattle, Kayla McBride of Las Vegas and Kia Nurse of New York.
The frontcourt starters will be Las Vegas center Liz Cambage, Phoenix center Brittney Griner, Seattle forward Natasha Howard and Connecticut forward Jonquel Jones.
Fans accounted for 50% of the voting, with media and players each making up 25%. Reserves will be announced Monday.
Gray recorded the eighth triple-double in WNBA history on July 7 in a 98-81 victory over the Mystics when she had 13 points, a career-high 13 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds.
Gray, who had a career-high 29 points earlier this season, leads the league in free-throw shooting at 96.3% and is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.