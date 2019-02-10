Overwatch League brings another pair of teams trying to win over L.A. fans

The Gladiators and Valiant played each other six times last season, including one preseason match and one postseason match, and the Valiant won all but one of those meetings. The Valiant (27-13) and Gladiators (25-15) were the top two teams in the Pacific Division last season and two of the top four teams in the league last year. Each figures to be near the top again this season. They both realize the way to capture the hearts of the city is no different than any other team in the market — they have to win.