Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution investigation

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faces two charges of soliciting sex as part of a recent criminal investigation into multiple massage parlor locations in Florida, police said Friday.
A warrant will be issued for the arrest of the 77-year-old businessman, Jupiter police said. Kraft is accused of committing the misdemeanor crime of soliciting another for prostitution on at least two separate occasions.
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a Kraft spokesman said in a statement.
Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said during a news conference that police have gathered video evidence through body cameras and surveillance over the last several months.
The Vero Beach Police Department announced earlier this month that nearly 200 individuals have been charged with more than 200 counts of solicitation as a result of a six-month investigation into multiple massage parlours in Indian River County
Kraft and the Patriots celebrated their sixth Super Bowl win earlier this month.