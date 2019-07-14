Novak Djokovic wins his fifth Wimbledon title in epic defeat of Roger Federer

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Wimbledon singles championship Sunday, defeating the legendary Roger Federer and winning all three tiebreakers in a five-set marathon, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12, at Centre Court.
The 4-hour 57-minute match was the longest final in Wimbledon history, surpassing by nine minutes the classic between Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2008. It was Djokovic’s fifth Wimbledon title, and fourth in the past six years.
In each of his three Wimbledon finals against Federer, Djokovic has emerged victorious. He saved two match points when Federer led 8-7.
“It’s quite unreal, to be honest, to be two match points down and come back,” Djokovic said.
This marked the first tiebreak finish in Wimbledon history. The tournament instituted a final-set tiebreak at 12-12 in a vote in October.
Asked in the aftermath if this is a match spectators will remember forever, Federer half-smiled and said, “I’ll try to forget.”
“It was a great match,” he continued as the crowd cheered him. “It was long, it had everything, I had my chances, so did he. I thought we played great tennis. So in a way I’m very happy with my performance as well. But Novak, that was great. Congratulations, man, that was crazy. Well done.”
Djokovic has won five career singles titles at Wimbledon, drawing even with Bjorn Borg (1976-80). The only men who have more are Pete Sampras (seven) and Federer (eight).
“When I was a boy, 4 or 5 years old and dreaming to become a tennis player one day, this always has been the tournament for me, where I wanted to participate, where I wanted to win one day,” the Serbian star said. “I used to make the trophies out of different materials in my room, and just imagining one day I’d be standing here.”
The match commanded top dollar on the secondary market, with the least-expensive tickets Saturday on Stubhub.com going for $5,500. Among the celebrities watching from the Royal Box were Jeff Bezos, Benedict Cumberbatch, Stefan Edberg, Chris Evert, Rod Laver, John Newcombe, Ed Norton and Stan Smith.
This was the 16th meeting between Djokovic and Federer at a major championship, an Open era record for men at Grand Slam tournaments.
With the victory, Djokovic tied Nadal for the most career victories over Federer (10) at majors.
Overall, the two were playing each other for the 48th time, with Djokovic holding a 26-22 edge — including 3-1 on grass courts, all at Wimbledon.