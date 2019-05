Another horse fatality at Santa Anita; 24 thoroughbreds have died since Dec. 26

In an effort to show the public that the sport was committed to change, Belinda Stronach, president and chief executive of the Stronach Group, put forth several safety initiatives. Most involve the use of medication. The amount of Lasix, a drug that allows horses to breathe easier, is being reduced on race day and will eventually be eliminated when horses run races. Other medications are also being eliminated. California already has some of the toughest medication rules in the U.S., and now they are even more strict.