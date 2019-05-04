Snoop Dogg’s Special Stars youth camp showcases the unifying power of sports

On Saturday, though, the 140 or so youngsters who participated in the annual Snoop Special Stars touch football and cheer event could just be kids. No one stared at them because they looked different or because they moved more slowly than anyone else. They ran and jumped and danced to the energetic music that blared from speakers, encouraged by volunteers who gave out as many hugs as they gave out instructions. They tossed a football, got into a three-point stance, or learned cheerleading routines in the warm, bright sunshine of a day that was, for many, a rare and welcome adventure.