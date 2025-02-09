Prep talk: Wadood family is helping each other succeed in football world
Connections matter in the football world, and the Wadood family is one to watch.
Khalil Wadood is the oldest of four children, graduated from Fairfax High and is the commissioner of the Snoop Dogg Youth Football League.
Brother Ghalee Wadood went to Dorsey, coached at Adelanto, worked for Arizona State and San José State, and is in his fourth year as associate manager of community impact and engagement, player relations, for the Rams.
Cousin Rashad Wadood, the son of sister Aneesah Wadood, went to Lakewood, played with Cooper Kupp at Eastern Washington, and at 32 is a rising assistant coach with Oregon handling cornerbacks.
Jaleel Wadood, whose father is Khalil, was a star defensive back at St. John Bosco High and UCLA and has worked for Jim Mora at Connecticut as director of player personnel.
Ghalee’s son, Khalil, is 10 years old, playing football, modeling and acting. He already knows about agents and NIL deals.
Together, they support each other. “That’s what we do,” Ghalee said.
It’s a Los Angeles story in which a family should definitely be busy watching Super Bowl Sunday. …
