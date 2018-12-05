Derek Fisher is hired as coach of the Sparks

Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher has been hired as coach of the Sparks, the team announced Wednesday.
Fisher, who helped the Lakers win five NBA titles, coached the New York Knicks from 2014 to 2016. He played for the Lakers in 12 of his first 14 seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets in the 2011-12 season.
“I am thrilled to name Derek Fisher our next head coach,” said Penny Toler, the Sparks’ executive vice president and general manager, in a statement released by the team. “Derek is a champion and proven leader on and off the court. With his wealth of experience as a former player and head coach, I can’t think of a better steward for our basketball team moving forward.”
Fisher will hold a news conference Friday, the Sparks announced.
“I’m excited to be the new head coach of the L.A. Sparks,” Fisher said in a statement. “There is no finer organization in the WNBA and I can’t wait to work with our ownership group, front office, talented players and staff to cement a culture of sustained excellence, which is what L.A. basketball fans demand — and deserve.”
The Sparks announced Friday that Brian Agler resigned as coach after four seasons with the team.
Agler had a 85-51 record with the Sparks and led the team to the 2016 WNBA championship. The Sparks were 19-15 in 2018, falling to the Washington Mystics in the second round of the playoffs.