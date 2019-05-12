Sparks drop preseason opener to Mercury

The Los Angeles Sparks were outscored 21-12 in the fourth quarter of their preseason opener, an 82-75 loss to the Phoenix Mercury at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Ashley Walker led the Sparks with 16 points, while Nneka Ogwumike contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
DeWonna Bonner led the Mercury with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sophia Cunningham was the only other Phoenix player in double figures, finishing with 10 points. She also had three steals.
The Sparks also got 11 points apiece from Alexis Jones and Marina Mabrey.
Los Angeles made 24 of 59 shots (40.7%) from the field, including 11 of 22 from three-point range. They converted 16 of their 23 free throws (69.6%).
Phoenix made 27 of 59 shots (45.8%) from the field, nine of 25 shot (36%) from long range. The Mercury made 19 of 22 free throws (86.4%).
The Sparks play their next preseason game on Friday at home against the Seattle Storm. They open the regular season on May 26 on the road against the Las Vegas Aces.