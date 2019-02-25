Bryant Gumbel 'grateful for each year' as HBO's 'Real Sports' enters 25th season

But Gumbel, at the age of 70, does the work, especially moreso as far as travel goes than what was required during his run as an NBC “Today Show” co-host. He left that seat after 15 years in 1997, but many still would link him to it despite this HBO journey that has produced nearly three dozen Emmys for Outstanding Sports News Anthology as well as DuPont Awards and Peabody Awards for TV journalism excellence.