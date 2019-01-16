Michael Strahan wants to best Donald Trump, give Clemson a lobster dinner

Move over, Donald Trump. Michael Strahan and some of his celebrity college football aficionados want to treat the Clemson football team to a real championship dinner.
Strahan offered to treat college football’s national champions to a lobster and caviar dinner. The Pro Football Hall of Famer even offered to pay for the meal out of his pocket if any of the Clemson Tigers are interested in taking him up on the offer.
“We’ll hook you up with lobster…. whatever you want, we’re going to take care of you,” said Strahan during his weekday gig on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “We’re going to give you the proper meal you deserve.”
The Pro Football Hall of Famer’s delectable offer comes two days after President Trump served an array of fast food on platters during Clemson’s championship visit to the White House. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence described the experience as “awesome” but the unusual menu drew plenty of criticism.
It also prompted at least a few other celebrities to send out some informal dinner reservations to Clemson: