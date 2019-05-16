PGA Championship live: Tiger Woods has rough start

Hole 10 — Par 4, 489 yards: It’s safe to say that this isn’t the way Tiger Woods wanted to start the day. Starting on the back nine, his tee-off shot went 92 yards, slightly right into the rough. The real trouble started when a wedge shot from 100 feet out flew over the green. A chip shot set him up nicely from five feet away, but Woods pushed the putt to start the tournament with a double bogey. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka birdied the hole and is already three up on Tiger.