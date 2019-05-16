PGA Championship live: Tiger Woods has rough start

One month and one day after his dramatic Masters victory, Tiger Woods is in pursuit of his 16th major championship with the first round of the PGA Championship underway at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. He is grouped with defending champion Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari. Follow all the action here.
Tiger Woods is at 2-over after four
Hole 13 — Par 5, 609 yards: Tiger Woods recovered from a bad wedge with a nice chip shot to set up a putt for par on his fourth hole.
Chuck Schilken | 6:46 a.m.
Tiger Woods makes par on his third hole
Hole 12 — Par 4, 502 yards: Tiger Woods might be getting into the flow now. He found the fairway on his first shot and the green on his second. He went right on a tricky 39-foot putt for birdie and comes away with par, still two-over for the day. Koepka is still one under.
Chuck Schilken | 6:38 a.m.
Tiger Woods can breathe a little easier after his second hole
Hole 11 — Par 4, 444 yards: Much better. Tiger Woods teed off to the middle of the fairway and was set up for a tricky shot for birdie. That shot scared the hole and Tiger had to settle for par but chances are he’ll take it after that disastrous start to the day.
Chuck Schilken | 6:20 a.m.
Tiger Woods double-bogeys his first hole
Hole 10 — Par 4, 489 yards: It’s safe to say that this isn’t the way Tiger Woods wanted to start the day. Starting on the back nine, his tee-off shot went 92 yards, slightly right into the rough. The real trouble started when a wedge shot from 100 feet out flew over the green. A chip shot set him up nicely from five feet away, but Woods pushed the putt to start the tournament with a double bogey. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka birdied the hole and is already three up on Tiger.
Chuck Schilken | 6:10 a.m.
Brooks Koepka will be Tiger Woods’ major competition at PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka is accustomed to producing low numbers, but these aren’t the kind he prefers.
When Tiger Woods finished his pre-tournament interview Tuesday at the PGA Championship, more than half the hundred or so reporters in the Bethpage Black media tent left with him. Koepka, the tournament’s defending champion and a golfer on a scorching hot streak, inspired a smattering of people to stick around.
The skies were dark over the golf course, but nothing compared to the shadow in which Koepka’s living. Woods is the main event, and Koepka’s the guy who wins a lot more than he smiles.
“I think I’m very stone-faced, very focused,” Koepka told the half-empty room at his news conference, the brim of his black cap pulled low and almost over his eyes. “But I also don’t want to give you guys an idea of what’s going on. I’m not nervous at all. … I think a lot of times it’s more not to let anybody know what’s going on in my head, keep it kind of a mystery.”
Sam Farmer | May 14
Tiger Woods is impressed with Peyton Manning
Clearly, there’s strong mutual respect between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.
In Monday’s edition of The Times, Manning recounted discussions he had with Woods about carrying on with a career after a string of major operations. Manning won a Super Bowl after four neck surgeries; Woods won the Masters after four back surgeries.
Woods elaborated on the topic in his news conference Tuesday in preparation for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.
He remembers playing at Medalist Golf Club in Florida with Manning in 2012, after the quarterback had left Indianapolis and had signed with Denver. At the time, Manning told Woods he was able to do only six pushups — yet he went on to win comeback player of the year that season, and his fifth most valuable player award a year later.
Sam Farmer | May 14
Can Tiger Woods break Jack Nicklaus’ majors record? Tom Brady weighs in
The golf world’s tectonic plates shifted last month when Tiger Woods won at Augusta National, collecting the 15th major championship title of his storied career and his first in 11 years.
“I’ve been watching Tiger for a long time,” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said over the weekend in a phone interview. “I think he found a way. It’s really cool to see an athlete when they just dig deep. He’s incredibly resilient. He grinded it out, and that’s the mark I think of a great champion.”
Sam Farmer | May 12